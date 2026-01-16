Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 $HYAC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,383 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 Stock Up 0.2%

HYAC stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 ( NYSE:HYAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 Profile

(Free Report)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4, launched in 2021, is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. The company’s sole purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HYAC.

The sponsor of the company is Haymaker Capital Investments, a US-based investment management firm that focuses on equity investments across a range of industries.

