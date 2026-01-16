Woodson Capital Management LP Has $1.90 Million Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,558 shares during the quarter. SoundHound AI accounts for about 0.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.65.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 73,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $828,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,787,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,162,537.52. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Majid Emami sold 32,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $349,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 532,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,127.70. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,518. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $14.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

