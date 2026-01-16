Zacks Research Downgrades Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Hold

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of WFRD opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $164,465.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,739.25. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Weatherford International by 223.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 81,046 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Weatherford International by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

