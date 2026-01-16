Woodson Capital Management LP Has $27.80 Million Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports makes up 5.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Amer Sports worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AS. Nomura set a $39.80 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $46.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Amer Sports stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.86. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

