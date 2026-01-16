Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer set a $675.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.64.

Shares of ULTA opened at $665.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.57. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $675.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

