Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock worth $7,667,305. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

