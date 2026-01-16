Woodson Capital Management LP Trims Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 4.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Unity Software worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unity Software by 28.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,187,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 546,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,368,859.91. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $84,430.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 561,130 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,191.10. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,647,935 shares of company stock worth $75,174,498. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90, a PEG ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

