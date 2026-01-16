Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,465 Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5,691.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $130.69 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 158,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $16,482,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,221.12. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76. Following the sale, the director owned 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

