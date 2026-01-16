Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 13,193 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

GEHC stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.