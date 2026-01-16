Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,773.08. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,958,028. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $956.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $424.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $930.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Mizuho set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,033.00 to $926.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $1.30 quarterly cash dividend (payable Feb. 13; record/ex-div Jan. 30), reinforcing shareholder returns and providing a near-term catalyst for income-focused buyers. Read More.

Board declared a $1.30 quarterly cash dividend (payable Feb. 13; record/ex-div Jan. 30), reinforcing shareholder returns and providing a near-term catalyst for income-focused buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and momentum coverage notes a breakout after a weak 2025 and strong December sales, which can attract momentum traders and stop-loss-driven buying. Read More.

Technical and momentum coverage notes a breakout after a weak 2025 and strong December sales, which can attract momentum traders and stop-loss-driven buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing bullish narratives around Costco’s membership model, renewal rates and international expansion support long-term investor demand and price resilience. Read More.

Ongoing bullish narratives around Costco’s membership model, renewal rates and international expansion support long-term investor demand and price resilience. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Customer-facing stories (membership perks, product value, food-court pricing) keep brand engagement high but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Example: push to upgrade Gold Star members to Executive status. Read More.

Customer-facing stories (membership perks, product value, food-court pricing) keep brand engagement high but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Example: push to upgrade Gold Star members to Executive status. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP James Klauer sold 1,500 shares (~$1.41M at ~$939) and other execs have disclosed sales; while often routine, clustered sales can create short-term selling pressure and raise investor caution. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP James Klauer sold 1,500 shares (~$1.41M at ~$939) and other execs have disclosed sales; while often routine, clustered sales can create short-term selling pressure and raise investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains rich (roughly ~50x trailing earnings), which makes the stock sensitive to any slowdown in sales or margin misses and limits near-term upside. Read More.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.