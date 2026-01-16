Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for ROK FY2027 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.69. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.44.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:ROK opened at $420.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $425.90.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total value of $956,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,375.80. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

