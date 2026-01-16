Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Swedbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 37.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of SEK 19.16 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 37.44.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.64 by SEK 0.15. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.30%.The company had revenue of SEK 1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swedbank will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

