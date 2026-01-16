Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Trading Down 1.0%
AEG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78. Aegon has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.
Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- 53% Gains In 4 Years. Then 51% In Under 11 Months.
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.