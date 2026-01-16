Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $165,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78. Aegon has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

