Gaimin (GMRX) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Gaimin has a total market cap of $549.63 thousand and approximately $37.90 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 94,992,884,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,756,570,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 94,992,884,845 with 49,756,570,604 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001154 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $35,051.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.