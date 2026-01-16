Analysts Set Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) PT at $22.67

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 267,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,906.62. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $18,735,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 2,371.9% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 786,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 754,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 496,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 359,789 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $19.43 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.92 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 33.97%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

