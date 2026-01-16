Dynex Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $493.13 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 106,140,311 coins and its circulating supply is 106,139,736 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 106,140,310.85900107. The last known price of Dynex is 0.05731102 USD and is up 20.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $396,831.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

