USDS (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDS (USDS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $58.55 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDS token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Token Profile

USDS’s total supply is 9,707,807,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. USDS’s official website is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 9,715,781,712.09739065. The last known price of USDS is 0.99955942 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $6,882,876.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.