Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.3571.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Targa Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 51.87%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $708,366,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,643,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,253 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,426,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 675,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,565,000 after purchasing an additional 550,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 306.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,686,000 after buying an additional 453,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

