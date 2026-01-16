Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) fell 18.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. 6,091,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,439,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trending Headlines about Scandium Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:

Get Scandium Canada alerts:

Scandium Canada Trading Down 18.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.