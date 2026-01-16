Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.35. Approximately 27,137,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 11,764,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Andrada Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.21.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer. An exploration drilling programme is currently underway with the aim of expanding the tin resource over the fourteen additional, historically mined pegmatites that occur within a 5km radius of the current processing plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.