Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2026

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATMGet Free Report)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.35. Approximately 27,137,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 11,764,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Andrada Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.21.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer. An exploration drilling programme is currently underway with the aim of expanding the tin resource over the fourteen additional, historically mined pegmatites that occur within a 5km radius of the current processing plant.

Further Reading

