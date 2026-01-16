Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Short Interest Update

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,771 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 49,146 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Meiwu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNW opened at $1.57 on Friday. Meiwu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Advancement International Limited and changed its name to Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in August 2019.

