Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stake Raised by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 124.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,971,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,311,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,705,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,113,000 after buying an additional 205,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,030,000 after buying an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,108,000 after buying an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,508,000 after acquiring an additional 969,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.53. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

