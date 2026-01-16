Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.90. Approximately 100,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 72,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

Image Scan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.58.

Get Image Scan alerts:

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.21) EPS for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.