Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2026

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGEGet Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.90. Approximately 100,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 72,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

Image Scan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.58.

Image Scan (LON:IGEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.21) EPS for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current year.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.