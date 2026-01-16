22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 257,129 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 168,162 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 147,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.00. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $179.86.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($16.79) by $15.73. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 184.33% and a negative net margin of 37.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XXII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on 22nd Century Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of 22nd Century Group worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, is a plant biotechnology company that applies proprietary breeding and gene modulation technologies to tobacco, hemp and related plant species. The company’s core mission is to develop and commercialize plant-based solutions that address public health, consumer wellness and agronomic needs. Its flagship reduced nicotine tobacco platform is engineered to deliver significantly lower levels of nicotine than conventional tobacco products while retaining the sensory characteristics sought by adult smokers.

Through its branded reduced nicotine tobacco products, marketed under the NEXT Generation™ portfolio, and its GenCanna® subsidiary focused on hemp cultivation and cannabinoid extraction, 22nd Century serves both commercial markets and contract research clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.