ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,810 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 5,127 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ZBAI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.31. ATIF has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ATIF in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATIF currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

