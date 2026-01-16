Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,010 and last traded at GBX 4,965, with a volume of 941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,970.

Capital Gearing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £807.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,941.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,889.90.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 41.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders’ real wealth across multiple market cycles.

The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.

