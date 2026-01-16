XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) Major Shareholder Randy Soule Sells 561,363 Shares

XCF Global Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Randy Soule sold 561,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $84,204.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,067,285 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,092.75. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randy Soule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Randy Soule sold 1,000,000 shares of XCF Global Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $160,000.00.

XCF Global Capital Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of SAFX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. XCF Global Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of XCF Global Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

XCF Global Capital Company Profile

XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

