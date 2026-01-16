Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 9.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,325,669.31. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 9,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $1,127,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 536,312 shares in the company, valued at $64,459,339.28. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,761,381 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

