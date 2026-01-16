Thames Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,868,000. BitMine Immersion Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BMNR opened at $30.87 on Friday. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.23.

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($12.74) earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 67,546.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMNR shares. Zacks Research raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

