Thames Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 213,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,090,000. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,821,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $18,808,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $147.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 3.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

