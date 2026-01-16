Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Strong Sell”

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TSRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.20.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 4.8%

About Treasury Wine Estates

Shares of TSRYY opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.30.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne?based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

