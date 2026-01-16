Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.

The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region’s larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

