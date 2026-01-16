Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$707.25 million during the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$70.86 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$74.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.78.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. In internet services, the company offers internet packages with download speeds of up to 120mbps. In video services, the company provides digital tier services, pay-per-view channels, video on-demand services, and 4k television, and telephony services include using internet protocol to transport digitized voice signals.

Read More

