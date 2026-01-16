Koa Wealth Management LLC Invests $900,000 in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,063.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

