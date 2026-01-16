United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Announces Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $278.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.80 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from United Community Banks’ conference call:

Strong 2025 financial results: Q4 operating EPS was $0.71 (+13% YoY) and full?year operating EPS rose to $2.71 (+18%), revenues topped $1.0 billion (12% YoY), with NIM at 3.62% and full?year return on tangible common equity of 13.3% .

remain a focus — 4.4% annualized loan growth in Q4 driven by C&I, HELOC and owner?occupied CRE, with retail and small business production each exceeding and Novitas delivering strong originations. Capital return actions and capital position support shareholder returns: management raised the dividend to an annualized $1, redeemed preferred stock, repurchased 1 million shares at under $30 in Q4, and signaled a more assertive buyback posture for 2026 (CET1 ~13.4%).

show modest tailwinds — cost of deposits fell to 1.76% and NIM is expected to rise 2–4 bps in Q1 from backbook repricing, but outcomes depend on repricing of ~ of assets and the roll?off/retention on maturing CDs. Credit charge?offs ticked up: Q4 net charge?offs were 34 bps driven by two commercial charge?offs (including a $6M loss on a $14M franchise loan and a $4M SBA related to a documentation issue), allowance coverage eased to ~1.16%, and management forecasts a 2026 loss rate around 20–25 bps.

UCB opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $50,000.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,081.98. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Community Banks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Community Banks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

