Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $874,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $170.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.08. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $179.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

