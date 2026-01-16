Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 85.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.85.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

