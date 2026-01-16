Chilwa Minerals (ASX:CHW) Insider Manuel Mota Acquires 24,000 Shares

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,920.00.

Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

