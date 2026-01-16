Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wabtec traded as high as $228.69 and last traded at $227.3940, with a volume of 705648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wabtec from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In other Wabtec news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,579. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,321.47. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter valued at $347,194,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,056,000 after acquiring an additional 896,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 682,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,612,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.20. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

