Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after buying an additional 1,231,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32,568.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after buying an additional 975,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,274,000 after buying an additional 963,978 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMB opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

