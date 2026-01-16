Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 24% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 24% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 668,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 514,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

