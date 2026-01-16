Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,045 and last traded at GBX 1,996, with a volume of 1596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000.

RAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,050 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,084.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,866.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.10.

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

