Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 639184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

