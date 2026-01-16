Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.7160, with a volume of 80446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc (NYSE: DAO), established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao’s offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

