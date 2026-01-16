Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:IVR opened at $9.31 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of ($22.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.