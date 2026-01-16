Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 97.9% in December

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,733,562 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 3,402,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,610.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,610.9 days.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
KREVF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Keppel REIT
Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.
The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.
