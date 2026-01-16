Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $79.56

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.5556.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $82.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Trading Up 1.0%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Comerica by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 257,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 248,092 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Comerica has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.