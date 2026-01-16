Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Matson stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Matson has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.72 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 12.70%.Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Amundi boosted its position in Matson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.