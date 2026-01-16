Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $296.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

