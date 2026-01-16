B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Releases Earnings Results

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $277.87 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 26.0%

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RILY. Wall Street Zen upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B. Riley Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a diversified financial services company offering a broad range of advisory and investment solutions to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Since its founding in 1997 by Bryant E. Riley, the firm has expanded its capabilities across two primary segments: financial solutions and operations solutions. Its financial solutions segment provides investment banking services, equity research, merger and acquisition advisory, corporate finance, restructuring advisory and private capital solutions.

In addition to traditional investment banking, B.

